Coronavirus continues to impact the entire country, including Connecticut.
Below is a breakdown of developments as they happen in the month of October:
As of Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont said hospitalizations were at 110. Cases totaled 58,297. Deaths were at 4,513 since the start of the pandemic in Connecticut.
Oct. 2
On Friday, there were 58,297 coronavirus cases reported, up 460 since Thursday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.4 percent.
There were two new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,513. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 110.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,673,975, an increase of 33,808 since Thursday.
Oct. 1
4:20 p.m.
Gov. Lamont said 133 students and staff tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
4:15 p.m.
On Thursday, there were 57,742 coronavirus cases reported, up 192 since Wednesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.
There were three new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,511. Hospitalizations increased by 3, bringing the total to 107.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,601,944, an increase of 10,372 since Wednesday.
Sept. 30
4 p.m.
On Wednesday, there were 57,550 coronavirus cases reported, up 221 since Tuesday. That leaves a positivity rate of 1.8 percent.
There were three new coronavirus-related death reported on Wednesday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic at 4,508. Hospitalizations increased by 12, bringing the total to 104.
The number of tests performed since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 1,591,572, an increase of 12,390 since Tuesday.
