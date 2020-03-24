Coronavirus: Viewers share 'silver linings'

(WFSB) -- Everyone is being impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
There are many who are still out there on the front-lines working if they are considered "essential," while others are working from home, and some have even lost their jobs.
Channel 3 is asking for folks to share their "silver linings" that are being noticed through this pandemic, in an effort to spread some joy.
We reached out to folks on Facebook, and got some great feedback!
Kim Nirka: Knowing that this has taught me never to take for granted the time I'm able to spend with those I love, or something as simple as being able to go and sit down and have a meal at a restaurant. I miss my family and friends
Linda Parry Woodrow Our road construction crews and state DOT workers have less traffic so they can be safer while on the job.
Deborah Brooks The silver lining...being forced to slow down and enjoy the simple things like my babies..they won’t be this little foever
Olivia LeFort Getting to hang with my angel face everyday!!
Lori Timbro-Fortenbach I'm enjoying spending time with my children. I've haven't been a stay at home mom in many years. The kids are taking turns making dinner. They are looking up receipes to try new things. They are 14 and 15.
Katie Prosperie Being able to finally have everyone home so we can all work on getting stuff done around the house. Finally getting to those little jobs that needed done, done.
Nicole Beltran Spending time with my family. It’s something I’ve been wanting for such a long time. Between 2 jobs and school it is not easy. But now I get quality time with everyone❤️ and getting to know them some more.
Danielle Luft My sister gave birth to her baby a few weeks early .. she and my niece are both healthy and happy at home!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.