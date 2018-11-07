(WFSB) - Since a tax overhaul last year, the federal corporate income tax rate fell from 35 to 21 percent.
Wednesday, the personal finance website WalletHub released its list of companies that pay the lowest and highest taxes.
Researchers said they looked at federal, state and international tax rates paid by the S&P 100 companies, the largest and most established businesses in the U.S.
Charter Communications Inc, The Kraft Heinz Co. and AT&T Inc. were among the companies that paid the lowest taxes.
See the complete top 10 list of the lowest tax payers here.
American International Group Inc, Halliburton Co. and Citigroup Inc. pay the highest.
Check out WalletHub's complete corporate tax rate report here.
