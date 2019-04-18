(WFSB) -- Some folks in CT said they felt an earthquake-like movement around noon on Thursday.
Several Ch. 3 viewers reached out saying they felt movement in the Willimantic area around noon on Thursday.
Channel 3 is waiting to hear back from the Weston Observatory.
The movement was not from a New Jersey earthquake as previously reported. That earthquake was reported on April 12.
Stay with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.
