MONTVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A local correctional center will be closing its doors for good.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced Tuesday that Radgowski Correctional Center in Montville will close by December 31 of this year, saying in a statement:
“Connecticut’s incarcerated population has been steadily declining for more than a decade and is now at a 32-year low, even as those identified as being more high-risk are serving more of their original sentences than ever before. Spending millions of dollars in annual operating costs on buildings that have historically low numbers of incarcerated individuals inside is just not a good use of resources. By relocating them to other facilities that have available capacity, we can deliver on our administration’s goal of reducing the cost structure of state government. I applaud the ongoing work of all the correction professionals at the Department of Correction, whose work keeps our facilities safe and secure.”
There are no plans at this time to lay off any of the prison's 110 employees. The Department of Corrections is working with staff and their union representatives on reassigning those employees, some of which will be reassigned to the Corrigan Correctional Facility.
There are a total of 108 incarcerated men at Radgowski. Prisoners will be transferred to different state jails within the coming months.
The Department of Corrections will factor in safety and security when deciding where to relocate these men.
“Closing a correctional facility is an extremely complex process. However, thanks to the high caliber of our agency’s staff, I am confident that we will be able to successfully close this facility – just as we recently closed the Northern facility – in a well-planned, methodical manner while preserving jobs and continuing to protect the public’s safety," Department of Correction Commissioner Angel Quiros said in a statement.
The closure will save the state about $7.3 million in annual operating costs.
The state has already shut down a prison in Somers, a move that's expected to save the state about $11 million.
Radgowski is one of three correctional facilities in the state that's set to be closed. The closure of the third prison is pending.
