NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A correctional lieutenant is on leave after an offender from New Haven Correctional Center was taken to the hospital and died.
An internal investigation is underway after the death.
According to the Department of Corrections, an offender was taken unresponsive to a local emergency room and later died.
The incident took place at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.
The offender refused to exit the shower area.
According to the DOC, after several attempts, responding staff members were able to restrain the offender in the facility’s medical unit.
After the restraint, the offender became unresponsive.
The staff administered life-saving measures, and the offender was taken to the hospital via ambulance.
The offender was pronounced dead at 9:40 a.m.
The Connecticut State Police were contacted for the investigation.
The type of restraint used was not provided.
The name of the offender or the lieutenant has not been released.
