DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A correctional officer pleaded guilty to sexually abusing an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury.
Carlos Sanchez, 33, of Middlebury, waived his right to be indicted, according to Connecticut United States Attorney John Durham.
Durham and Guido Modano, the special agent in charge of the Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General's New York Field Office, announced the plea on Tuesday.
They said according to court documents and statements, Sanchez on two occasions engaged in sexual activity with a female inmate.
The incidents happened in July and August 2018.
Sanchez pleaded guilty to one count of sexual abuse of a ward.
The offense carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.
A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Sanchez was released on a $50,000 bond.
He has since resigned from his position.
