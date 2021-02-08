MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Plow drivers have been plenty busy so far this month, and with more snow in the forecast, that’s not going to change this week.
For local snow budgets, the costs are piling up quickly.
In Middletown, it’s not just plowing the roads. It’s all the sidewalks and public spaces and then when that’s all done, they have to bring snow to Palmer Park to avoid dangerous snowbanks.
“Regardless of what it’s costing us, we have to do it,” said Susan Bransfield, Portland First Selectwoman.
This winter got off to a slow start in terms of snow, but that’s not the case so far in February. Winter Storms Cooper and Digger had public works crews busy last week and now more snow is on the way.
“Those are the ones that are the hardest, are the rapid succession,” said David Cox, East Hampton Town Manger.
That has some towns spending down their snow budgets.
Middletown and Portland, for example, say they’re close to going over budget this winter.
“We’re about $284,000 a year is what we average in overtime costs and we’re approaching that, so we’re getting there,” said William Russo, Middletown Public Works Director.
Nearby East Hampton says they’re right on budget, at least for now.
“If Mother Nature treats us ok for the rest of the season, whatever that may be, we’ll be ok,” Cox said.
Cooper and Digger were costly storms. Cooper because it was a long-duration storm, which meant plenty of overtime and Digger because it happened on a Sunday.
Employee union contracts often mean extra pay on weekends.
Town officials say any expected overages are manageable.
“As much as possible, we try to keep within our overall budget, but we know the budget that’s set aside for snow removal, we’re going over that,” Bransfield said.
Towns have also had to take precautions because of the pandemic, but that has not meant any increased costs.
Some towns say it has caused delays in salt deliveries, though.
Towns say they shouldn't find themselves without salt so long as they stay proactive.
The pandemic has also meant more people working from home and that, in turn, means less people on the road, but towns say that hasn't changed how they plow this year.
"Our police, our fire, Hunter's Ambulance, Middlesex Hospital, we have to get them around," Russo said.
