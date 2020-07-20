GLASTONBURY, CT (WFSB) - A popular spot in Glastonbury with cliffs and trails is off limits as of Monday due to safety and trash concerns.
Police said Cotton Hollow was closed effective immediately.
"Cotton Hollow has seen a significant increase in use recently," Glastonbury police said. "Police, fire, and medical crews have responding to several emergency calls whereby cliff jumpers have been injured."
Police said town staff need to evaluate trail safety, particularly near steep drop-offs because increased foot traffic may be causing erosion issues.
"Town staff will also need to evaluate swimming and jumping safety to determine whether those activities will be prohibited in the future," police continued.
Trash has also become an issue.
"We have seen an increase in trash left behind," they said. "Of particular concern is broken glass along the trails and possibly in the water."
Police said they hope to resolve the issues soon and will advise the public when Cotton Hollow has reopened.
"Town staff will be monitoring Cotton Hollow to ensure compliance with the closure," they said.
The Grange Pool remains open to those with requisite passes.
