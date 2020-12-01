HARTFORD (WFSB) - Could the state be heading for another shutdown? Neighboring Rhode Island is on day 2 of its two-week shutdown.
Governor Lamont addressed that possibility today.
During an interview with radio host Renee DiNino who conveyed a listener question about whether the state might consider shutting down between the week of Christmas and the new year. The governor left open the possibility.
“Let’s see closer to Christmas what things look like,” Lamont said. “Let me talk to my fellow governors because it probably doesn’t work as well if just Connecticut did something like that.”
“Look, that is a pretty slow time,” he said. “Kids already are not in school; you’re probably not doing as much shopping and dining so that is a possibility.”
The governor leaving open the possibility for a shutdown potentially between the week of Christmas and the new year to stop the spread of COVID-19.
A group of doctors is asking the governor to consider shutting down indoor dining and gyms for fear of hospitals reaching maximum capacity. The governor does plan to meet with those doctors to discuss.
Tonight, Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Michael Urban with the University of New Haven about his thoughts on a possible shutdown and whether it would be help prevent Connecticut hospitals from maxing out.
Dr. Urban says it is a tough call, because it might cause some relief for hospitals, but it would be hard on businesses, he says if it’s done. It needs to be longer than a week.
“Overall, it may not do enough,” he said. “I would push more for a two-week period at least. A full 14 days if not even three weeks but again I think at the time. It would have value, but I don’t know that it would have strong enough value to where we are already.”
But he says, picking the Christmas week for a pause might in some create virus spread.
“What people do for the holidays is gather with their families,” Urban said. “And the way the virus is spreading is these small family gatherings. So, if anything I would fear that we would actually encourage people to gather even more.”
Some experts feel that if there is a pause it might need to push past the new year holiday into January to allow time for adequate quarantining if people become infected over the holidays. And in doing that it might reduce the number of people who wind up in the hospital preventing them from being overloaded.
