NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A Latino group in New Haven is looking to collect donations for people affected by the earthquakes in Puerto Rico.
The New Haven Latino Council issued on Monday a link to a Give Lively fundraising website.
Puerto Rico was struck by powerful earthquakes this month and parts of the island were devastated.
Tremors and aftershocks continue to rattle it.
The council said the island still has yet to recover from Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017.
After the storm hit, the council said it raised $130,000 which went directly to relief efforts in Puerto Rico. An additional $30,000 was raised to donate a solar pack to a community health clinic on the island.
It is hoping for a similar effort.
As with the hurricane, the new earthquake relief efforts have been labeled with the hashtag #NH4PR on social media.
To make a donation, head here.
(1) comment
will these supplies be put in a warehouse like the supplies President Trump sent after Maria
