Counseling services will be made available to those at Bristol Eastern after a student unexpectedly passed away.

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Counseling services will be made available to students, faculty, and staff of Bristol Eastern High School this week after a student unexpectedly passed away.

Bristol Public Schools made families and staff aware in a phone call Monday evening.

Counselors will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

We have reached out to Bristol Public Schools, but they have not yet responded to our request for further comment.

Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.