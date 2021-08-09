BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Counseling services will be made available to students, faculty, and staff of Bristol Eastern High School this week after a student unexpectedly passed away.
Bristol Public Schools made families and staff aware in a phone call Monday evening.
Counselors will be on hand from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday.
We have reached out to Bristol Public Schools, but they have not yet responded to our request for further comment.
