WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old was stabbed to death Wednesday afternoon in Waterbury, just days before his 15th birthday.
Police identified the victim as Angel Velez.
They said they were called to Colonial Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for the report of a stabbing.
Dozens of people gathering now in Waterbury for a vigil to honor the 14-year-old stabbed to death this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/nTCvP4ct6j— Erin Edwards (@ErinEdwardsNews) September 29, 2021
When officers arrived, they found the teen had been stabbed in the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he passed away.
At the scene, police said they identified a suspect and placed him under arrest.
They identified him as 27-year-old Jeimy Cintron of Waterbury.
Police said the stabbing was the result of a verbal and physical altercation that happened between the two.
Cintron was charged with murder. His bond was set at $3 million.
An investigation is ongoing.
Dozens of people gathered on Wednesday night to pay tribute to Angel.
"He just liked to have fun, play with all his friends and go outside," said Jalahn Waters, a friend of Angel. "We would go outside every day after school with each other and all of our friends we’d chill.”
Jalahn was with Angel right before he died.
He said they left a store on Colonial Avenue and walked up Dorchester Street when a strange man approached them.
“We was walking from the store and he came down to us talking saying 'you think you’re tough I’ll fight all ya’ll right now,'” Jalahn said. “Angel was standing up for us.”
Waterbury Public Schools issued a statement which said that the teen was a student within the school system and that counseling services will be made available to students, faculty, and staff.
In a statement, Waterbury Public Schools said:
The Waterbury Public Schools community has suffered a tremendous loss. On Wednesday, Sept. 29, a student was tragically killed in a senseless act of violence. We extend our deepest condolences to the student’s family. A crisis team has been mobilized to support students and staff as they grieve. Our school community and the city will come together to do everything we can to provide support to our students, staff and families during this extraordinarily difficult time.
A crisis team will be at Waterbury Schools on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterbury police at 203-574-6941.
(3) comments
Another senseless waste of human life …..
A 27 year old was so hurt by what a child said that he had to stab him.
Now that is a real bright fella.
