DANBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Counselors and support staff are being made available at Danbury High School after a student passed away over the weekend.
Police said the teen died after falling from the Danbury Fair Mall parking garage. The fall appears to have been intentional, according to police.
It happened just after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
In a letter, Danbury school officials urged parents and guardians to seek school officials or support staff if a child may be having difficulties.
“This is a difficult time for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” the letter said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.