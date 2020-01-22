NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – New London school officials announced the death of a middle school student on Wednesday.
Superintendent Cynthia Ritchie sent a letter to parents saying that a middle school student had passed away, but did not release any additional information.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of this student. This news is sure to raise many emotions, concerns, and questions for the entire New London Public Schools district, especially our students,” Ritchie said in a letter.
Counselors are being made available at all schools for any students who need support.
No additional information has been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.