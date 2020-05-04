(WFSB) - Country fairs have started to cancel as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Two were announced on Monday morning.
The most recent was the Bridgewater Fair.
"Sadly, we are announcing the cancellation of the 2020 Bridgewater Fair and Raffle," organizers posted to Facebook. "Much consideration was given to the safety of the general public, residents, fair workers, and fire department personnel, and based on the current climate, and future uncertainty it was the only responsible option. We will be back stronger than ever in 2021. Much thanks to all for your hard work and support."
The Brooklyn Fair was also canceled by the Windham County Agricultural Society.
In a joint statement, Jody Cameron, chairman of the Board of Directors for the Windham County Agricultural Society, and Ryan Vertefeuille, president of the Windam County Agricultural Society, said the decision was made based on Gov. Ned Lamont's current and ongoing executive orders.
The fair was slated to run from Aug. 27 through Aug. 30.
All other events that are scheduled to take place on the fairgrounds between Monday and Aug. 31 have either been postponed or canceled.
A decision on the fate of any events beyond Aug. 30 that are scheduled to be held on the fairgrounds has not been made yet.
The fair in 2021 is set for Aug. 26 through Aug. 29.
