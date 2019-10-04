Here's a list of country fairs being held across the state during late summer and fall.
Aug. 2-4
Potato and Corn Festival, Augur Field, North Branford
Aug. 9-10
Lebanon Country Fair, 122 Mack Road, Lebanon
Aug. 9-11
Tolland County 4-H Fair, Tolland County Agricultural Center
Aug. 14-17
Winsted Carnival, Rowley Street Ballfields, Winsted
Aug. 16-18
Bridgewater Country Fair, 100 Main St. South, Bridgewater
Hamburg Fair, 1 Sterling City Rd., Lyme
Wolcott Country Fair, 245 Wolcott Road, Wolcott
Aug. 17-18
Mohegan Tribe Wigwam Festival, Mohegan Reservation
Aug. 22-25
Brooklyn Fair, 15 Fairgrounds Road, Brooklyn
Aug. 23-25
Chester Fair, Chester Fairgrounds
Terryville Lions Country Fair, Terryville Fairgrounds, Plymouth
Aug. 30-Sept. 2
Haddam Neck Fair, Haddam Neck Fairgrounds
Woodstock Fair, Woodstock Fairgrounds, South Woodstock
Aug. 31-Sept. 2
Goshen Fair, Goshen Fair Grounds
Sept. 5-8
Hebron Harvest Fair, Hebron Lion’s Fairgrounds
North Haven Fair, North Haven Fairgrounds
Wapping Fair, 75 Brookfield Street, South Windsor
Sept. 6-8
Bethlehem Fair, Bethlehem Fairgrounds
Ledyard Fair, Ledyard Fairgrounds
Sept. 12-15
Four Town Fair, Four Town Fairgrounds, Somers
Sept. 13-29
The Big E, 1305 Memorial Ave. West Springfield, MA
Sept. 13-15
Berlin Fair, Berlin Fairgrounds
Sept. 14
Cheshire Fall Festival, Bartlem Park, Cheshire
Sept. 19-22
Bristol Mum Festival, 70 Memorial Boulevard, Bristol
Sept 20-22
Guilford Fair, Guilford Fairgrounds
Sept. 21-22
Orange Country Fair, Orange Fairgrounds
Sept. 26-29
Durham Fair, Durham Fairgrounds
Sept. 27-29
CT Antique Machinery Association 35th Fall Festival, 31 Kent Cornwall Road, Kent
Oct. 4-6
Harwinton Fair, Harwinton Fairgrounds
Portland Fair, Exchange Club Grounds Rt. 17A, Portland
Oct. 4-6 and Oct. 11-13
Southington Apple Harvest Festival, 75 Main St., Southington
Oct. 12-14
Riverton Fair
Oct. 18-20
Glastonbury Apple Harvest & Music Festival, Riverfront Park, Glastonbury
