HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Country Megaticket is coming this summer and should be music to country music fans' ears.

The Xfinity Theatre's lineup includes more than 17 artists and six shows, according to Live Nation.

The six shows include:

  • Sugarland
    plus special guests
    Saturday, June 6
  • Lady Antebellum
    with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae
    Sunday, June 14
  • Luke Bryan
    with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack
    Friday, June 19
  • Tim McGraw
    with Midland, Ingrid Andress
    Saturday, July 11
  • Jason Aldean
    with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver
    Saturday, July 25
  • Thomas Rhett
    with Cole Swindell, HARDY
    Saturday, August 22

Tickets range in price from $199 for the lawn to $449 for silver and $649 for gold.

They go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. through Megaticket.com.

Live Nation said they'll be available for a limited time and only while supplies last.

