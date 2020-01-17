HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Country Megaticket is coming this summer and should be music to country music fans' ears.
The Xfinity Theatre's lineup includes more than 17 artists and six shows, according to Live Nation.
The six shows include:
- Sugarland
plus special guests
Saturday, June 6
- Lady Antebellum
with Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae
Sunday, June 14
- Luke Bryan
with Morgan Wallen, Caylee Hammack
Friday, June 19
- Tim McGraw
with Midland, Ingrid Andress
Saturday, July 11
- Jason Aldean
with Brett Young, Mitchell Tenpenny, Dee Jay Silver
Saturday, July 25
- Thomas Rhett
with Cole Swindell, HARDY
Saturday, August 22
Tickets range in price from $199 for the lawn to $449 for silver and $649 for gold.
They go on sale Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. through Megaticket.com.
Live Nation said they'll be available for a limited time and only while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.