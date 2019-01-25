HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The 2019 Country Megaticket is coming to Hartford this summer, featuring big acts like Brad Paisley, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, and Chris Young.
General public ticket sales begin this morning at 10 a.m.
Lawn packages begin at $99 and pavilion seats start at $375 per seat.
Country Megaticket packages will not be sold after May 30 at 4 p.m.
The following artists will be performing at the XFINITY Theatre:
- Chris Young, June 15
- Florida Georgia Line, July 19
- Dierks Bentley, August 15
- Brad Paisley, August 29
Click here to purchase tickets.
