ENFIELD (WFSB) - A country music singer made a court appearance in Enfield on Thursday.
Gretchen Wilson faced a judge in Enfield Superior Court following an incident last month when she created a minor disturbance on a flight.
State police said they were sent to Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks on Aug. 22 for the disturbance.
Wilson was headed to Mohegan Sun for a private show.
Passengers reported that during the flight to Connecticut, Wilson got up to use the restroom.
They said she got into a tiff with another woman who had been using the restroom for an extended period of time.
The woman swung the door open and nearly hit Wilson.
The passengers said the women exchanged words, but were not overly aggressive.
Wilson had to be treated with a Band-Aid, however.
The other woman complained to flight attendants about Wilson.
During an interview with police, Wilson became belligerent, they said.
She ended up being charged with breach of peace and had to post a $1,000 bond.
