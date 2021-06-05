WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A West Haven couple is behind bars, accused of selling drugs out of a local business.
The arrests were a conclusion to a months-long investigation into prescription Oxycodone pills that were being sold out of Louise's Homemade Food and Baked Goods on Ocean Avenue.
Police had been granted four warrants for the arrest of the owner, 52-year-old Louise Martone, and took her into custody at her business without incident.
She was charged with four counts of sale of narcotics and illegal sale of prescription drugs, and one count of conspiracy to commit sale of narcotics and conspiracy to commit illegal sale of prescription drugs.
Investigators seized several items of evidentiary value after searching the business, including oxycodone pills.
A warrant was also issued for her husband's, 60-year-old Ronald Martone, arrest.
Ronald later turned himself in to police and was charged with conspiracy to commit sale of narcotics and conspiracy to commit illegal sale of prescription drugs.
