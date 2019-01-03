WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - A couple is facing charges in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Willimantic.
According to police, 31-year-old Kimbalyn Martineau and 29-year-old Scott Rondeau Jr. of Windham will face a judge for the crime.
Officials said both held up a Cumberland Farms on New Year's Day.
They said Martineau and Rondeau both admitted to committing the robbery.
Police said the same store was also robbed in November and twice in December.
Arrests for those incidents are still pending, investigators said.
No injuries were reported.
