NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A couple was arrested in Naugatuck after allegedly dumping oil into wetlands.
Police arrested 30-year-old Chang Zou and 24-year-old Yu Xiang Zheng on Tuesday after they turned themselves into police.
There were outstanding warrants for their arrested stemming from an incident on August 16 in which the couple was observed by a concerned citizen discharging oil into wetlands.
The oil was seen being dumped from a commercial vehicle in wetlands behind the area of 44 Rubber Avenue.
Naugatuck Police launched an investigation with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
It was determined that the suspect had stolen oil from another business on Rubber Avenue and were discharging after the initial theft.
Police said the environmental impact was minimal.
The suspects were charged with knowingly violating the water pollution control act, littering violation, sixth-degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit larceny.
Both were released on a promise to appear.
