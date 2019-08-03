State Police arrested a man and a woman after they led troopers on a multi-town pursuit on Friday evening.
Troopers arrested 18-year-old Mansfield Center resident, Ariana Faith Orkney and 21-year-old New Britain resident, Isaiah Rivera on charges of trespassing, larceny, interfering with an officer, risk of injury, and reckless endangerment on Friday evening at 9:45 p.m.
State police said Orkney and Rivera collided with a tree in Preston following a pursuit with a Troop E trooper who said the car they were driving was stolen.
Upon striking the tree on Harris Fuller Rd. and Middle Rd. in Preston, troopers said Orkney and Rivera ran away from police trespassing through numerous yards.
The pair then stole a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck from a driveway in Preston, troopers said.
Orkney and Rivera took off in the truck until Troopers caught up with the couple in North Stonington.
Using On-Star, troopers powered the truck off, but while it was slowing, Orkney and Rivera jumped out of the moving truck, troopers said.
The truck collided with a minivan driven by a pregnant woman with 4 children as passengers. Troopers said no one was injured.
Orkney and Rivera fled through the woods and were arrested in the woods attached to Wheeler High School.
Orkney was taken to Backus for injuries and Rivera was taken to Troop E for processing.
Both are due in Norwich Superior Court on August 15th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.