ENFIELD (WFSB) - Some former Connecticut residents are now back in the state as a way to wait out Hurricane Florence.
A couple who spent their lifetime in Connecticut moved to North Carolina this summer and they're hoping Mother Nature will be kind to their new neighborhood.
The couple spent years here in enfield and in the surrounding area.
One of them just retired and was hoping to spend the rest of their lives down south, but now they're not so sure as they watch this hurricane approach.
This is the dream home in North Carolina, Lynda Burke and her husband bought just over the summer. The couple spent their lives in Connecticut.
“Finally got settled, everything is great. I love it down there, love it. And then now we're looking at a hurricane,” said Burke.
They are just a half mile from the beach.
Lynda was up in CT visiting and was heading back to Swansboro, North Carolina, which is near Emerald Isle, and decided to turn around.
“I got on the plane and flew to Charlotte. When I was in Charlotte Airport, the people were saying how bad it is, and that they're start evacuating Emerald Isle so I’m like, ‘I’m going back to CT,’” said Burke.
Her husband was in North Carolina and drove 24 hours. He got to connecticut on Wednesday night.
She's concerned about the damage Mother Nature will soon do.
The hurricane is already bringing heavy rain and strong wind to the area.
“I was torn, should I go, should I stay? As people were talking around me, it really convinced me that the safer place to be is in CT,” said Burke.
While they did what they could to board up their home, her husband even dug trenches around the perimeter of the house to divert water away.
She just hopes what they worked so hard for all these years doesn't get destroyed.
“That’s the hardest part of this is not knowing the uncertainly is the worst. You listen to the reports and they're really scary but no one knows how bad it will be,” Burke said.
They plan to stay with family in Connecticut until Sunday.
It all depends on the damage this hurricane will do.
