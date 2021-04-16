HIGGANUM, CT (WFSB) – Now that spring is well underway, more families are looking for fun activities that can be done outside.
Connecticut’s only “Pick Your Own” daffodil farm is open for business this season.
On a rainy Friday, the bright yellow glow of the daffodils are radiant like the sun.
“There’s something about the brightness of the yellows and the colors that they’re in and the shapes, it just really makes you feel so good,” said Jen Halfinger, Dancing Daffodils Farm.
Jen Halfinger and her husband, John, purchased the 12-acre Higganum property in 2017. The land had been dormant for about 30 years.
Two years ago, the couple planted 8,000 daffodils and transformed the property into a daffodil destination.
“Daffodils, we love daffodils. We planted them around our house for years,” John said. “I just like daffodils because they represent renewal and new beginnings and they uplift your spirit.”
It’s the only Pick Your Own daffodil farm in the state, and so far, it’s been a hit.
“They really like it. It’s something that you can do, it’s not expensive. It’s outside,” Jen said.
Right now, there are about 30,000 daffodils spread across the Dancing Daffodils Farm. By next year, the Halfingers hope that number grows to about 75,000.
The Halfingers want to make it a tradition for people to go to the daffodil farm each spring.
“It’s really a back to basics type of simple pleasure activity to just come in and walk among the daffodils,” Jen said.
This year’s daffodil season is expected to last until the beginning of May.
The farm provides the baskets and then folks get to pick as many or as few daffodils as they’d like.
“I hope that it mean that they’ve removed themselves from the stresses of everyday life for just a few minutes or a moment or a moment in time,” John said.
The Halfingers say people should call ahead before visiting the farm.
If you want to visit the farm, you can call them at 860-345-4609 or click here.
