WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A couple accused of taking the mother's three children from Waterbury to Mexico is back in Connecticut to face a judge.
Crystal McGrath and Lester Joy are due in Waterbury Superior Court on Monday.
Both were taken into custody last month in Mexico and brought from Texas to Connecticut.
According to Waterbury police, the children were taken in mid-February.
McGrath and Joy took them during a supervised visit with the Department of Children and Families.
Police said they slipped out of a McDonald's restaurant in Waterbury and immediately headed south.
They made it all the way across the border.
After a lengthy investigation, McGrath, Joy and the children were found.
The children have since been reunited with their caregiver, their grandmother.
McGrath and Joy face a number of charges.
They're being held on a $500,000 bond.
