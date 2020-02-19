WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Final preparations are underway for this weekend's Special Olympics Connecticut Winter Games in Windsor.
The snowshoeing and cross-country skiing courses were being groomed on Wednesday ahead of the 52nd annual competition.
Eversource employees played a big role in getting the facilities up and ready for the athletes.
"We have a planning team of about 60 people that gets together months in advance to get all the pieces of this together and it all comes to fruition this coming weekend," said Mitch Gross of Eversource. "And we're looking forward to having the athletes here."
Nearly 200 employees help make the events possible.
They act as race starters, course monitors and even help make the snow.
"Today we got the snow groomer out on the courses, roughing the snow out, basically bulldozing the piles of snow we made over the last two months [and] getting them close to flat," said Andy Ouellette of Eversource. "Then the next two days, Thursday [and] Friday, we'll be polishing them off, setting the courses."
Crews have been at work on the courses since January.
They said the weather cooperated this year.
"Obviously [Tuesday's] rain was a little scary, but if we had several days like we had in the past of warm temperatures and rain," Ouellette said. "It just eats that snow away real fast. We got lucky [Tuesday] and it's going to be cool for the next three days, which is perfect. [It] allows me to put the snow groomer on the snow when it is a little bit crisper."
Chillier temperatures leading up to the weekend should make things easier.
Organizers could those conditions perfect for the athletes and spectators.
"We have our opening ceremonies underway at 9:45 on Saturday morning," Gross said. "It's a free event, it's open to the public. We encourage people to come out here, cheer on the athletes. You'll be surprised. They come out here and they do a great job. They really give these courses a pounding. You're going to see some great athletes in action."
Other events include floor hockey, figure and speed skating and gymnastics. Those will take place at other venues across the state.
More information can be found on the event's website here.
