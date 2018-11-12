HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford leaders tried to curb 24-hour convenience stores to make the city safer.
One business owner is allowed to stay open over again, at least for now.
The ‘open 24 hours’ sign may not seem like that big a deal until you realize the businesses owner had to take the city to court just for the right to turn it on.
Business is brisk inside the Andy’s Mart on Woodland Street on Monday night, but many of the regulars were willing to slow down for a second to celebrate.
Customers are pumped up because of this bright light and what it means.
“People need the convenience of the store 24 hours a day,” said Shannon Wilson.
Until recently this sign was dim because Hartford leaders had rejected overnight permits for most of the city’s convenience stores as a safety precaution based on recommendations from the police department.
Stores had to close before midnight which upset many regulars.
“That’s bologna because everywhere you go you have some crime,” said Felix Stewart.
On Friday, Andy’s Mart scored a victory in court. A judge granted a temporary injunction which means for now, Andy’s Mart can stay open overnight.
The store’s manager is excited. He claims business was down nearly 50 percent during the ban and he had to lay off two employees.
Sales aren’t back to normal yet, but customers are still just now learning the store is back to 24 hours.
For many walking the aisles tonight, it’s a pleasant surprise.
“It’s great especially for people like me that work the night shift and want to grab convenience stuff late at night nowhere’ s open,” said Coldby Jacson.
It’s unclear how long this sign will shine brightly.
The injunction only lasts until a future court date when a judge could settle the matter, but at least in the court of popular opinion inside the store Andy’s Mart has plenty of support.
In a written statement the city’s top attorney told Channel 3, “We will of course comply with the temporary injunction granted at this particular location, and we remain willing to consider negotiated resolutions with conditions on a case by case basis. As we have always said, the granting of twenty-four-hour permits is a question of balancing quality of life and public safety concerns with businesses’ desire to maximize revenue.”
The manager of another Hartford convenience store said his business’ owner plans to file a similar injunction to stay open overnight.
