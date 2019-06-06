CANTON, CT (WFSB) -- Court documents revealed that Fotis Dulos was married once before Jennifer.
Dulos was married to Hilary Vanessa Aldama in Athens Greece in June of 2000.
Dulos then filed for divorce in March of 2004, saying the marriage had broken down irretrievably.
The divorce was finalized in July of 2004.
Dulos then married Jennifer a little more than a month later.
As part of the divorce agreement, Fotis Dulos kept ownership of a home on Sunrise Drive in Canton, as well as the property of another home he was building. The couple had no children.
Like Dulos, Adalma is a graduate of Brown University. She worked for Ernst and Young and then Accenture before obtaining a law degree from the University of Texas.
She now works as a lawyer in Shreveport.
Fotis and Jennifer Dulos have been locked in a bitter divorce for the last two years.
Both of them have been seeking custody of the couple’s five children.
Police have been searching for Jennifer Dulos since she was reported missing on May 24.
Fotis Dulos was arrested Saturday on charges that he tampered with evidence in connection with the search.
He remains held on a $500,000 bond.
The couple’s children have been living with Jennifer Dulos’ mother, Gloria Farber.
A judge has ordered Fotis Dulos to have no contact with the children should he post bond.
