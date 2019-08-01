FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- It’s been more than two months since a New Canaan mother went missing.
Jennifer Dulos and her estranged husband Fotis Dulos had been going through a divorce and custody battle when she went missing.
Fotis, and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, are both facing charges in his Jennifer’s disappearance.
Recently, Fotis’ attorney Norm Pattis filed a motion to be removed from the family case.
Pattis has been representing Fotis in the criminal case as well.
The Dulos' have been going through a lengthy divorce and custody battle for more than two years.
In the documents, Pattis says Dulos has an attorney representing him in the family matter.
Fotis Dulos and Troconis are accused of throwing away bags of garbage along Albany Avenue in Hartford, on the day Jennifer went missing.
Police said items containing Jennifer’s blood were found inside those bags.
This week, sources said Jennifer’s Vineyard Vines t-shirt stained with her blood was found during a search of the trash containers.
Sources said it could be the shirt she was wearing the day she went missing.
For weeks, Connecticut State Police combed through a trash to energy plant in Hartford looking for evidence.
They were drawn there after most of the garbage was picked up on Albany Avenue and brought to the plant.
Fotis was expected in Stamford superior court on Friday, but that has been moved to next week.
No word why the dates were moved.
Meanwhile, Troconis will be in court on Aug. 19.
Fotis Dulos tries to mend former attorney's marriage
A South Windsor attorney, who is a friend of Fotis Dulos, was arrested after allegedly violating a protective order.
Fotis Dulos knows attorney Kent Mawhinney after he represented Fotis in a lawsuit regarding his mother-in-law.
According to court documents, the estranged wife of Mawhinney thought it was strange that Fotis Dulos was getting involved and trying to patch up her marriage.
Documents show the wife said Fotis Dulos tried to set up meetings at his Farmington home on multiple occasions, and called her numerous times in May to talk about patching up the marriage.
In one of those phone calls, Dulos allegedly told her they should "talk without their lawyers present.
Dulos told her "Kent will listen to me. If I tell him to shut up, sit down, and needs to listen to me, he will do it because I told him so. As I am indebted to him and vice versa."
Later that month, she met with Dulos at a West Hartford restaurant,
She said he showed her a love letter from Mawhinney, but told him "she would not meet with Mawhinney unless both of their lawyers were present."
After taking out a $750,000 life insurance policy, she told police "she was in fear for her safety," and that "it was suspicious that Dulos had such a sudden vested interest in her relations with Mawhinney."
Documents go on to say "she felt she was being baited" and that "Dulos was working on behalf of Mawhinney to get rid of her."
The estranged wife later reported this to police.
Mawhinney was arrested for violating the no-contact protective order.
Police said he used Dulos to contact his wife.
Documents show Fotis called her the week his estranged wife went missing.
Mawhinney's attorney said he couldn't comment on the case.
Mawhinney also has another case pending out of Hartford for sexual assault.
