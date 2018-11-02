WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Court paperwork is shedding light into just what happened when two young brothers from West Haven got into a hot car earlier this summer.
One of them died and just this week, police arrested their parents.
Dusan Jenkins and Latoya Walters turned themselves into police earlier this week.
According to the warrant, police say Jenkins fell asleep, allowing his two young sons to leave the apartment and get in the hot car.
As for the wife, she’s facing charges for allegedly lying to police and leaving the kids alone, when she went to work.
Jenkins and Walters didn’t want to speak with us, when we stopped by their West Haven apartment the night the two got arrested.
Dusan is charged with criminally negligent homicide after the couple’s two young sons, 4-year-old Dusan and 2-year-old Davion were found inside their car on an 80-degree day back in July.
“I think it’s crazy. I’d see them when they’d come outside a lot,” said Robert Pittman.
Jenkins told police, he fell asleep after working an overnight shift and that he left the 3 locks on their apartment door and the car unlocked.
According to the arrest warrant, “Surveillance cameras capture the two little boys leaving the apartment at 12:12 p.m. At 12:14 p.m. 4-year-old Dusan opens the car door... and the two continue to play inside and outside. At 12:59 p.m., the surveillance footage captures movement in the back seat of Dusan’s vehicle. This is the last movement captured inside the vehicle by the surveillance camera.”
The paperwork continues, “At 2:42pm Doosan exits the apartment ... looking for the children. At 2:48 p.m. Dusan is on his cell phone. At 2:49 p.m. Dusan looks through the rear passenger window on the driver’s side and immediately opens this door ... removes juvenile one and two from the vehicle.”
According to the arrest warrant, when detectives checked the inside of Jenkin’s car, “The real time temperature readings utilizing a thermal imager provided by the fire department in various parts of the car ranged from 134 f to 154 f.”
It turns out people drove up and down the street, even passing and stopping near the car, but no one saw the two little boys.
Dusan Jr., who’s internal body temperature was more than 108 degrees, died at the hospital.
His two-year-old brother Davion survived.
Jenkins and Walters were both charged with reckless endangerment and risk of injury.
That’s because police say couple left their two young children home alone that morning, when Jekins drove Walters to her job.
Something he allegedly said they would often do if the kids were sleeping.
Walters told police the kids came with them, but police say surveillance video painted another picture.
The court paperwork says, “The misleading statement Latoya provided clearly indicates that she knows children four and two-years-old should never be left alone.”
“Everywhere you go, you’ve got to make sure, you’re with them all the time, you can’t leave them,” said Pittaman.
Jenkins and Walters are out on bond.
They’re due back in court next month.
