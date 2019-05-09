WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A Waterbury high school teacher is accused of kissing and touching a 16-year-old student.
Eyewitness News is learning more about what happened after documents once sealed have now been released.
In sexual assault cases, a judge will seal these documents for 14 days, but on Thursday they were released.
The student told police they would email each other and that the teacher grabbed her behind while other students were around.
Jeffrey Lucian a 49-year-old computer teacher at John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old student.
“You have to let it go through the legal system and let everything play out. We are here to help these kids not to make them feel like they are scared,” said Alderman Vernon Matthews.
According to court documents, another teacher walked into the teacher's room and found Lucian and the 16-year-old student together. The door was locked at the time.
The other teacher said, "when I unlocked the door and walked in, I saw Mr. Lucian sitting on the tall stool used for labs and the student sitting on the lower chair. I asked if I was interrupting. He answered quickly and sounded nervous."
She reported this incident to the principal.
According to police, the school pulled up surveillance video and it showed both went into that room three times.
The student told police, "when I was going to leave for class, Lucian told me not to leave. He was standing in front of me and got closer and kissed me on my lips."
Some grandparents told Eyewitness News that he's a good teacher.
“I heard he's a very nice teacher and I heard from other teachers too that he's a good guy,” said Karen Dionne.
Also in the court documents, Lucian denied kissing the teen and allowed police to take his cell phone but he did tell an officer, "he does have pictures on his phone, approximately 6 to 12 that were airdropped to his phone right before spring break form the student's friend so he could print them out for the student and her friend at CVS."
Eyewitness News reached out to Lucian, but our calls haven't been returned.
The school told said on Thursday they can't comment further as this is an ongoing investigation but do confirm Lucian has been placed on leave once they were told about this.
