BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Court documents have been released in connection to a fatal stabbing in Bristol.
Eddie Torres is charged with murder, accused of stabbing his wife in their apartment on Tuesday night.
The documents don’t reveal what led up to Torres stabbing his wife, but the report does paint a chaotic scene.
On Tuesday night, Torres went to the Bristol Police Department around 9:30 p.m. and told the officer working at the front desk that he stabbed his wife.
This was around the same time neighbors were calling to report the stabbing.
When Torres arrived at the station he started saying, “I kill my wife,” according to court documents.
Three women at the Pardee Street address said their neighbor, identified as Jessica Rivera, came to their house, bleeding from multiple cuts.
Rivera and Torres were their neighbors.
Rivera was taken to St. Francis Hospital where she later died.
Police questioned Torres at the police station. In broken English, he told them "‘I wasn’t thinking, all the medications, she’s crazy, I didn’t want to do it and I know I did something wrong just take me to jail,’” the court documents showed.
Police seized clonazepam and hydrocodone, but noted they were in bottles marked for other medications.
It’s not clear if Torres took any medication before the incident.
Torres remains on a $3 million bond. He will be back in court on January 22.
