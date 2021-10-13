PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A former Plainfield teacher faced a judge on Wednesday after being accused of having several inappropriate relationships with students.
The investigations began back in May when a parent contacted police to claim 31-year-old Craig McCue, then an 8th grade social studies teacher at Plainfield Central School, sent inappropriate text messages to their child.
Some of the text messages revealed that McCue had given the child marijuana and sent several inappropriate photographs.
Investigators said that McCue actually had several inappropriate relationships with other minors.
He was arrested on the strength of three arrest warrants that charged him with two counts of sexual assault and seven counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Police said all of the victims were under the age of 16 and were students, former players, and students he had coached.
Officials with the Plainfield School District said they were alerted about this case during the 2020-2021 school year.
They released a statement:
Upon learning of the pending investigation, district administrators immediately placed the teacher on administrative leave with pay and steps were taken to ensure that the teacher would not enter onto school property.
The statement continued:
While the investigation was pending, the teacher resigned employment with the Plainfield Public Schools. The teacher has not been an employee of the Plainfield Public Schools during the 2021-2022 academic year.
McCue resigned last semester from his position at Plainfield Middle School as eighth grade social studies teacher.
One parent Eyewitness News spoke with, who asked not to be identified, is disgusted by the whole thing; the teacher, the school district, and, what he called, the dragged out investigation.
"I saw the information on the cell phone. And At that point I took it too Plainfield Police," the parent told us.
The parent who investigative sources say is related to one of McCue's victims.
“A grown man who has access to your children what he is is a pedophile," the parent noted.
An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by Eyewitness News says:
"When asked if McCue ever touched in any inappropriate areas....the juvenile victim said McCue “grabbed” his [private area] “ a couple of times”."
The suspect was quoted in the affidavit as saying, "McCue said yeah it was true unfortunately".
The school district also said that district employees are subject to a background check that includes criminal records.
McCue doesn't have any criminal history, according to public records.
In court, McCue's defense attorney Stephen McEleney said:
"We learned of these allegations in May. I told him he was going to get arrested. He did not run.”
We understand this is not McCue's first issue in a school district. He was fired last January as coach in North Stonington following an "inappropriate incident".
In a letter sent to district parents, the district writes:
“In January, 2021, we were made of an inappropriate incident involving an athletic coach. The incident occurred outside the school day, off school property and was not during a sanctioned school activity.”
His bond had been set at $200,000, but it was lowered to $100,000 on Wednesday during his court appearance and requires that McCue not have any contact with the district or be around minors unsupervised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.