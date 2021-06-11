NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- An arrest warrant for a man accused in the murder of a Yale graduate student was released on Friday.

After a months-long manhunt, 29-year-old Qinxuan Pan was captured in Alabama and extradited back to New Haven last month.

He’s accused of killing Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang in New Haven back in February.

The arrest warrant said Jiang was found having been shot in the face. He had gunshot wounds on other parts of his body as well. The warrant also said it appeared he had been shot at close range.

The warrant also said Jiang's car was struck by another vehicle, believed to have been driven by Pan, prior to the shooting.

Jiang was a grad student and an Army veteran. He recently became engaged, and police said Pan knew Jiang's fiancé from their time as students at MIT.

After Jiang’s death, Pan was named a person of interest. Then, police issued an arrest warrant that charged him with murder.

Following the murder, Pan allegedly stole a car from a Massachusetts dealership, then headed south.

Three months later, Pan was picked up by U.S. marshals in Alabama.

Man accused of murdering Yale graduate student arrested in Alabama A months-long, nationwide search for a man accused of killing a Yale graduate student has come to an end.

He was found in an apartment he was renting under a fake name in Montgomery, AL.

Pan faced a judge earlier this month, where his $20 million bond was kept in place, as he is considered a flight risk.