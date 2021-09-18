NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is once again in mourning after an officer was killed in Las Vegas.

His colleague, another New Haven officer, is now behind bars.

What we know is that officer Joshua Castellano was killed Friday during a car crash. Joshua was a passenger and his co-worker, Robert Ferraro, was the driver.

Two other officers were the passengers. New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez later identified both as Officers Matthew Borges and John Truhart.

Both were taken to an area hospital to be treated for minor injuries. They have since been released.

Investigators say Ferraro had lost control and hit two cars, utility poles, and a fire hydrant.

Ferraro is now facing charges after police say they found him impaired.

Las Vegas Police are handing the investigation and have been providing updates to New Haven Police.

Ferraro has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.

While providing additional information regarding the deadly crash Saturday morning, Chief Dominguez took time to reflect on Officer Castellano's time with the department.

"He works very hard and was very, very passionate," noted Dominguez.

Castellano first joined the department back in July of 2014, serving the Elm City for more than seven years.

Chief Dominguez was his first supervisor, back when he was assigned to the Westville beat and she was a sergeant. There, he built relationships not only with other officers, but members of the community.

"He knew everybody to the point that we received a text message from a woman who lives in Westville Manor, his walking beat initially, saying that her heart was broken and calling him by the nickname that they had given him out in Westville Manor," Dominguez explained.

Castellano was also assigned to the Hill district and most recently the Shoot Task Force, which works closely with New Haven's detectives.

"At this time, we thank everyone for allowing us to grieve and to mourn. We are supporting each other, but we also are supporting his family and it's a very difficult time for all of us," added Dominguez.

Funeral arrangements for Castellano haven't been released yet.

Over in Vegas, Ferraro faced a judge this afternoon. His bail was reset from $5,000 to $100,000 total.

Ferraro was released on the condition that he stay out of trouble, avoided alcohol, didn't drive, and wore an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Court documents say that Ferraro is due to appear in court again this coming Tuesday.