CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – A judge has modified the bond conditions for former attorney Kent Mawhinney, who is charged in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.
A Stamford judge has modified bail and conditions of released to allow Mawhinney to visit his sick father in Florida, according to court documents.
Mawhinney was arrested in January 2020 in connection with the murder of Jennifer Farber Dulos, Fotis’ estranged wife.
Jennifer was reported missing on May 24, 2019 in New Canaan.
Mawhinney was a former attorney for the late Fotis. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
In a warrant, Mawhinney is accused of trying to provide an alibi for Dulos the morning Jennifer Farber Dulos went missing.
Police say Mawhinney's answers were vague, evasive, with him even contradicting himself at first denying he spoke with Dulos while a cell phone log shows a call between the two.
Court documents also show that Mawhinney was the founder of a club in Windsor where two hunters reported finding what looked like a "makeshift grave" days before Farber Dulos was reported missing.
Mawhinney has remained behind bars on the $2 million bond he was first hit after his January arrest.
To be released from Cheshire Correction Institution, Mawhinney must post a cash bond of $500,000 and also post a real estate bond for the fair market value of the property of his parent's house in Manchester, which is valued at $196,000.
The bond totals $246,000.
Mawhinney will have to surrender his passport after posting bond and cannot travel outside of the state other than visiting his father in Florida.
He will also be monitored by GPS while released on bond.
Mawhinney has not been released yet and is still in custody. There has been not date set for him to be transported to court to bond out.
