GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) - A woman that was arrested for her role in the death of her six-month-old grandson faced a judge Friday.
58-year-old Linda Kennison had been given a court set bond of $250,000.
Police say she knew about her grandson’s condition and did nothing about it.
Exclusive video of 58-year-old Linda Kennison on a stretcher, being rolled from Norwich Court this afternoon into an ambulance after suffering a medical emergency after her court appearance.
She was seen coughing and wheezing throughout her entire arraignment.
The Griswold grandmother is being charged with risk of injury to a minor.
That minor was her six-week-old grandson, who was allegedly suffocated at the hands of his mother, Crystal Czyzewski.
Earlier this month, State Police charged Czyzewski with manslaughter, among other charges.
State Police said that the baby had been found unresponsive and was taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center, where they later died.
Crystal is Kennison’s daughter. Court documents reveal that around 7 a.m. on November 17, Crystal told police because the baby was crying she...
“Placed her hand over a blanket and the victim’s face for 20 minutes until he was dead.”
Then, horrifically, it appears she and Kennison went on with their day.
Court documents show over and over, Kennison knew something was wrong with her grandson and did nothing.
Court documents show at 7 a.m.:
"Czyzewski reportedly told Kennison the victim was not breathing and that she (Czyzewski) “lost it.” Kennison claimed to know at that point that the victim was not alive."
Yet, at 11 a.m., documents show Kennison went to check on her grandson. She noticed the top of his head was cold so...
“She put a blanket on top of his head.”
Court documents show Kennison described the baby’s condition as...
“Lifeless and limp."
Yet instead of calling police, Kennison kept the baby in a swing for the rest of the day.
Documents show at 4 p.m., Kennison attempted to feed the baby. Detectives write:
“She admitted this was another time she suspected the victim was not alive and she should have called 911."
When police asked why she didn’t?
“I thought that if there was something wrong, that everyone would blame me for it because I dozed off shortly after Crystal left the apartment.”
It wouldn’t be until 9 that night, more than fourteen hours later, that someone would call 911.
In addition, Czyzewski told police Kennison told her to lie to them and...
“Devised a plan to put food in the victim’s mouth to make it look like the baby was still alive.”
When police asked Czyzewski why she did this, documents show she told them...
“She was stressed due to life and having two kids.”
Czyzewski is being held on a half a million dollar bond.
Today, Kennison was held on $250,000 bond.
No relatives were in court and no relatives were at Kennison’s Griswold home, but other young mothers are horrified at what they learned today in court.
"All that coughing and everything she was doing in there, what was that poor baby feeling when he was suffocated? It’s devastating," Amanda Taveras said.
Both Kennison and her daughter are not expected to post bond.
It’s not clear who has custody of Czyzewski’s other child.
If you are a parent in distress, under the Safe Haven for Newborns Act, you can drop your newborn, thirty days or younger, at a hospital without being subject to arrest.
