HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Wednesday, the conviction against a Glastonbury businessman charged in a high-profile sex trafficking ring was reversed.

The state’s Supreme Court overturned the conviction against Bruce Bemer, who was one of three men charged in connection to a sex trafficking ring, where prosecutors said they preyed on young men who were mentally ill and intellectually disabled.

Bemer, the owner of the Waterford Speedbowl, was convicted on prostitution charges in 2019. He had been sentenced to 10 years in prison, but he remained free pending his appeal.

On Wednesday, the court ruled 7-0 that prosecutors did not prove Bemer knew the young men he paid for sex acts were victims of human trafficking.

While Bemer admitted patronizing prostitutes, which is a misdemeanor, he was charged under a section of the law that makes it a felony to pay someone for sex knowing the person is a human trafficking victim, the Associated Press reported.

You can read the full ruling here: