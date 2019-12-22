Cousin and community determined to help family after fire

EAST WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- The East Windsor community is pulling together to help a family after a fire destroyed their apartment on Friday evening.
Firefighters were called to the Mill Pond Apartments in East Windsor for a fire on Friday evening.
Channel 3 spoke with Jennifer Murdza, a cousin of the family who said the family lost everything before Christmas.
“It could happen to anybody. It’s great to know people come together to help the family,” said Murdza.
From top to bottom, everything inside the apartment is charred debris. The mother and her two sons, ages 3 and 5, made it out safely, but her fiancée was seriously burned. He remains hospitalized at Bridgeport Hospital.
“You just picture the stories she tells you of jumping out the window. It’s just sad. When you know someone that goes through — it’s not like a neighbor, it’s like your friend, your family — you feel for them,” said Murdza.
Murdza said a cooking accident led to raging flames. Hot oil spilled on the fiancée as he rushed to put out the fire.
As he heals, the family is tackling the enormous effort to rebuild their lives as Christmas nears.
Murdza started a GoFundMe page to help ease some of the burn. Even the Broad Brook Fire Department shared the information to donate.
“They don’t have blankets to cover themselves or a jacket to wear at all. Everything is burned, melted or charred,” said Murdza.
Her wish tonight is to restore some form of normalcy especially for the couple’s young children.
Channel 3 learned management will provide another unit for the family.
To donate to the family, click here.
