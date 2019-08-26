COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- Back to school jitters are to be expected for youngsters, so a family in Coventry is helping students feel more brave.
One of their last days before summer comes to an end, 11-year-old Lilah Ohlund and 12-year-old Madison Yanez are busy running a lemonade stand.
All the money raised will help foster children in Connecticut and, they said, sales are sparkling.
“Once they know it’s a donation, they’ve been putting probably a lot more money than they probably would put in the first year,” said Lilah.
But, despite all today’s fun and business, Lilah said she is a bit anxious to return to school on Wednesday.
“I’m a little nervous because I’m going into middle school,” Lilah said.
To help Lilah and her classmates conquer their fear, her mother, Tonya is handing out free t-shirts for kids to wear that spread a simple, but powerful message, ‘I will be your friend.’
“I think a big part of the message was just to be all inclusive and to maybe give that extra push to some of those kids who might not feel as comfortable approaching other children,” described Tonya, “to make those friendships.”
Tonya told Channel 3 she was inspired by a 5-year-old boy who asked his mom to print the message on his shirt before starting kindergarten.
Tonya said she originally wanted to give away 20 shirts but she realized quickly that demand outweighed her supply.
“It’s been overwhelming it definitely took off way faster than I intended,” said Tonya.
Luckily, after word spread about Tonya’s shirts, a non-profit paid to print out nearly 200 shirts. Most of the shirts were handed out and will be worn in Coventry schools on the first day of classes.
“Kindness first, choosing to be good to each other and not to focus so much on the negative,” said Tonya.
Lilah and Madison told Channel 3 the message, ‘I will be your friend,’ will make the first day of school a little less intimidating and more welcoming.
“The shirts say, ‘I will be your friend.’ We are encouraging more kids to have those on, so that maybe some of the shyer kids that don’t like talking at first, maybe they’ll have more courage to say something,” said Lilah.
Thrivent Financial is the non profit that printed the shirts. The shirts are free, but Tonya is accepting donations.
To request an ‘I will be your friend’ shirt for you or your student, click here.
