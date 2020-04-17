COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – Two brothers from Coventry have transformed their small hemp business into a weapon in the fight against the spread against COVID-19.
Until recently, when you saw the Harbor Hemp Company logo, it usually meant you had bought some sort of CBD product like oil or pain cream.
But now, the logo is on hand sanitizer.
The Boggini brothers, Glenn and David, wanted to figure out a way to help during the COVID-19 crisis, so they transformed their factoring to pitch in.
“It just feels good to help because everybody’s at home now, kind of in their house and they are hunkered down and they’re worried. To be able to help even just a little bit is great,” Glenn said.
Marketing director, Sarah Archambeau first suggested making the change and it’s been a huge success. The business has already donated hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer to first responders and healthcare workers in Coventry.
The Bogginis were able to make the change because they also own a business that produces soda flavors, so they already had the supplies and machinery.
Harbor Hemp Company is not selling the sanitizer now, but that could change.
“Right now, times are crazy, and you never know where your next opportunity is and maybe this hand sanitizer is something that can grow into something bigger,” Glenn said.
Their hand sanitizer could be on sale at some point, but for now, the Boggini’s are proud their team has figured out a way to help out.
