(WFSB) – Years ago, Friday would have been a snow day across the board, but that was not the case in some districts.
Coventry was one district that held classes virtually.
All districts got very familiar with online learning in 2020 and Coventry put it to the test Friday.
Winter Storm Alfie dropped more than half a foot of snow in Coventry, and eighth grader Colten Johnson was eager to finally give his Christmas gift a test run.
“They’re like ski skates, so they’re supposed to be mini skis,” said Johnson.
Bella Lacher, a fourth grader, was yearning to make snowballs, but unlike their friends in other towns, these Coventry kids had to wait until after noon, because of learning this morning.
“We did multiplication,” Lacher said.
Some of my classes, we did normal work and in one of my ELI classes, we did a play,” Johnson said.
Coventry used Winter Storm Alfie to revisit their remote learning options.
“Students were just coming off a significant break. We had all the technology in place already,” said Dr. David Petrone, Superintendent of Coventry Schools.
This day of learning will not count towards the 180 days the state requires, because remote learning is only allowed for COVID reasons.
Coventry is ok with that, because the school year in this district lasts 182 days.
“We have the flexibility to use those two days how we choose to,” Petrone said.
This event will cover day 181 and the next snowstorm will likely cover day 182.
Petrone says any other storms will be a traditional snow day.
“It’s important for kids to have an opportunity to go out, play in the snow and have fun, be kids,” he said.
“Of course they’d rather have a full snow day, but it works out perfect because they couldn’t really go out this morning anyway. The school is really good about how they decide what to do,” said Tracie Johnson, a Coventry mother.
Students said they didn’t mind the remote half day.
“It was mostly the same. The only difference was being online,” Johnson said.
Students were anxious for the school day to be over and some parents wish there would be no remote learning. They feel nothing can compare to in-person.
