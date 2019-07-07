COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) -- A Coventry man was arrested for shooting at police who were responding to a domestic violence dispute at his home on Sunday.
Police arrested 39-year-old Daniel Gegenheimer on charges of threatening, reckless endangerment, criminal use of firearm, interfering with police, and disorderly conduct after police said his wife fled their home on Twin Hills Drive after she said Gegenheimer threatened to shoot her.
Police responded just after midnight to the Twin Hills Drive home. Upon arrival, Gegenheimer allegedly fired one shot at approaching police.
Police said units established a perimeter around the home. The Capitol Region Emergency Services Team (CREST) entered the home when Gegenheimer refused to surrender, police said.
Gegenheimer was Tased and taken into custody where he remains on a million-dollar bond, police said.
