COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man in Coventry faces charges for making a racist remarks toward a father.
Thomas Demers, 71, was charged with second-degree breach of peace.
The incident happened on June 17 at an apartment building on Cross Street.
The caller told officers that his 9-year-old child was riding his bike around the apartment complex. The child told the father that the suspect, Demers, who also lives at the apartment building, called him a "little prick."
When the father approached Demers to speak with him about the incident, the father said Demers used a racial slur toward him. The child was inside at the time, police said.
Demers was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in Rockville Court on Aug. 11.
