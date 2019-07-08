COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man in Coventry faces charges for threatening his wife and a relative with a firearm.
Daniel Gegenheimer, 39, was charged with first-degree threatening, reckless endangerment, criminal use of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, interfering with police and disorderly conduct.
According to police, they were called to a home on Twin Hills Drive just before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday. The call came in as a domestic violence incident.
The victim told police she was able to flee the property and call them from a relative's home.
She said her husband was intoxicated and threatened her and a relative with a gun.
When officers arrived at the address, they said a gunshot was fired from the property.
Police said they formed a perimeter with helped from Manchester, Vernon, East Hartford, UConn and state police.
Residents in the area were told to shelter in place.
Gegenheimer was said to have been uncooperative even as teams entered his home.
Police said they had to use a Taser to subdue him.
A handgun and shell casing was recovered from the scene.
Gegenheimer was held on a $1 million surety bond and scheduled to face a judge on Monday.
