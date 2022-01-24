COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A neighborhood in Coventry was evacuated and a shelter-in-place order was issued for an area around it while state police negotiate with a barricaded suspect.
Area schools have been placed in a secured mode for precautionary measures.
Troopers said the situation was in the area of 1726 South St.
State and Coventry police are on the scene.
South Street at Daly Street and South Street at Cross Street are currently shut down.
"The public is asked to seek alternate routes of travel and avoid the area at this time," state police said. "The scene is active and the investigation is ongoing. Updates will be provided when available."
The Coventry Fire Department and EMS staged and assisted with a warm shelter for evacuated residents.
