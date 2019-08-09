COVENTRY (WFSB) - Coventry Police arrested 2 people on home invasion charged Friday afternoon.
According to police, officers were called to a home on South Street after the received a call reporting a burglary in progress.
The elderly homeowner had barricaded herself in a bedroom and called 911.
Officers arrived on the scene and located a female suspect sitting in a vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Farmington.
Police said a female suspect, later identified as Cory Burtchell of Bristol, was taken into custody without incident.
Officers next located a male suspect exiting a rear door of the residence.
The male suspect, later identified as Kyle Youmans of Hartford, was taken into custody without incident.
Police said Youmans had cash and miscellaneous items stolen from the residence in his possession. He was also found to be in possession of a folding knife and burglary tools.
Officers located the homeowner safely barricaded in a bedroom.
Both Youmans and Burtchell were arrested and charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary and third-degree larceny by possession. They were each held on $250,000.
