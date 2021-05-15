COVENTRY (WFSB) - Police are investigating a fatal car crash that occurred Friday afternoon.
According to police, a red Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Seagraves Road when it crossed the opposing travel lane and struck a tree at the side of the road.
Police said the operator was the sole occupant and was extricated by the Town of Coventry Fire Department.
The operator was transported to Manchester Hospital and succumbed to injuries
The victim’s name is not being released at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Coventry Police at 860-742-7331.
